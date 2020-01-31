Southern University Says It's First HBCU To Launch CBD Products

The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana is launching a hemp-derived CBD product line, ALAFIA, with Ilera Holistic Healthcare.

Southern University is the first historically black college university, or HBCU, to launch a hemp product, Ilera said in a press release.

The entire line will be available at Louisiana dispensaries and other retail stores. ALAFIA is available for nationwide sales and distribution.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more

"This is an exciting time for health care and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern University is honored to be a part of it all," Ray Belton, president of the Southern University System, said in a statement.

"Southern has been a leader in agriculture and the sciences for 140 years while staying true to its mission of access. This CBD venture with Ilera encompasses all of that. We look forward to advancing this vision and serving as a model for other universities."

The ALAFIA products were designed with patients in mind, Ilera Holistic Healthcare Chairman Osagie Imagogie said in a statement.

"We are proud of this partnership with Southern and look forward to announcing the next phase of this groundbreaking rollout."

Photo courtesy of Ilera Holistic Healthcare.