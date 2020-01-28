AltMed Florida Opens 3 Dispensaries In 24 Hours

Vertically integrated medical cannabis company AltMed Florida pulled a crazy feat last week, opening three dispensaries within 24 hours. With the three openings, AltMed Florida and its brand MÜV Medical Cannabis dispensaries now has 16 dispensaries in Florida.

“In our tireless efforts to serve patients throughout our home state of Florida we are the first company to ever open three dispensaries within 24 hours,” said Todd Beckwith, AltMed director of corporate affairs.

The new dispensaries opened in the capital Tallahassee, Lutz (its fourth Tampa Bay location), and Sebastian/Vero Beach on the central east coast. They illustrate the growth of the Florida industry, with 10,000 new patients signing up for medical cannabis cards each month, and over 300,000 patients statewide.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!