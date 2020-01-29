10 Best-Quality CBD Oils In 2020

MarijuanaBreak released Tuesday its list of the best CBD Oils for 2020. The outlet noted there are huge gaps in product quality among a plethora of CBD brands available, due to the absence of regulations.

"It's still a bit of a mess out there in terms of quality," MarijuanaBreak senior editor Nicole Richter said in a statement. "CBD works, and it's a wonderful option for so many individuals. But without a professional, well-made product with properly extracted phytochemicals, most folks will never experience the compound's full benefits."

MarijuanaBreak said it relied on several criteria to form the list, such as lab testing and hemp sourcing, giving preference to the use of American-grown hemp.

"Manufacturing in the USA is not cheap," Richter stated, "but what we're seeing is that CBD products made here in the U.S. are of a much higher quality than imported products. And this goes for the hemp plants as well; US-grown hemp is some of the purest and highest-quality in the world."

MarijuanaBreak selected 10 following brands as the ones with the highest-quality CBD oils for 2020:

Pure Kana Premium Jane Fab CBD CBD Pure Hemp Bombs Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF) CBDistillery Joy Organics CBD Essence Elixinol

"We tested and reviewed a lot of products -- a lot," Richter stated. "After months and months of testing, these were the brands - particularly the top two or three - that stood out the most in terms of quality and purity."