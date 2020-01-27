Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tilray's CEO Is Optimistic About The Cannabis Industry
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tilray's CEO Is Optimistic About The Cannabis Industry

To say that last year was a challenging one for cannabis stocks is an understatement. The cannabis industry had a tough time in 2019, with many companies trying to survive by relying on mergers and acquisitions.

What Happened With Tilray

A well-known name in the industry, Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), has seen its shares fall 86.87% since September of 2018.

Nonetheless, CEO Brendan Kennedy is optimistic about its future as well as the future of the cannabis industry in general. In a Jan. 24 interview with Bloomberg, Kennedy shared his perspective.

"When I look at the industry, I think that markets tend to massively overestimate short-term opportunities and massively underestimate the long term opportunities," Kennedy said.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

More Countries Will Join

Tilray's CEO said that on the global level, the cannabis industry is still in "day one" because adult-use recreational cannabis is only legalized in two countries, Uruguay and Canada, meaning that only 1% of the countries in the world have done so. Kennedy expects to see at least three to four countries in the next 12 to 18 months to follow up.

He added that the hype the market experienced a year ago came from outsized expectations.

"While expectations were lofty a year ago. I think that expectations today have settled down and I think valuations today are much more realistic compared to where they were a year ago," he said.

Kennedy also sees a long-term strategic opportunity in Europe in the following years.

On the subject of federal legalization in the U.S., Kennedy thinks both political parties are going to be good for the industry. He noted that in November, there will be 10 to 12 Republican senators representing a district or a state that has legalized medical cannabis and/or adult-use cannabis.

Posted-In: Brendan KennedyCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

20 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst Raises Price Objectives For Cannabis Stocks: 'Higher Multiples Raise The Bar For All'
Cannabis ETF Isn't High Yet, But It's Rebounding
Analyst Dives Into Cannabis 2.0, Says There Are Fewer Suppliers And A More Concentrated Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.66
-0.3584
- 2.98%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.97
-0.435
- 2.5%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
-0.1249
- 1.79%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$324.55
-4.21
- 1.28%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga