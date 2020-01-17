Market Overview

Curaleaf Says Grassroots, Select, ATG Acquisitions On Track
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 17, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) issued an update Friday on three acquisitions: Cura Partners, Inc., Alternative Therapies Group and GR Companies Inc.

All the demands for the closing of the proposed acquisition of Cura Partners, aka Select, have been met, except for a license transfer in Oregon, Curaleaf said. Both companies are collaborating with state regulators to obtain approval and expect to close the deal no later than Feb. 1.  

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

For the Grassroots acquisition, Curaleaf said both parties have submitted certifications of compliance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The cannabis company expects the transaction to close in the spring. 

Alternative Therapies Group has applied for a change of control with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission regarding the transaction with Curalef. Both Curalef and ATG are working with regulators to obtain approvals, Curaleaf said. 

Curaleaf shares were trading 1.83% higher at $7.40 at the time of publication Friday. 

Posted-In: Alternative Therapies Group Cura Partners GR CompaniesCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

