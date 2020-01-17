Curaleaf Says Grassroots, Select, ATG Acquisitions On Track

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) issued an update Friday on three acquisitions: Cura Partners, Inc., Alternative Therapies Group and GR Companies Inc.

All the demands for the closing of the proposed acquisition of Cura Partners, aka Select, have been met, except for a license transfer in Oregon, Curaleaf said. Both companies are collaborating with state regulators to obtain approval and expect to close the deal no later than Feb. 1.

For the Grassroots acquisition, Curaleaf said both parties have submitted certifications of compliance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The cannabis company expects the transaction to close in the spring.

Alternative Therapies Group has applied for a change of control with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission regarding the transaction with Curalef. Both Curalef and ATG are working with regulators to obtain approvals, Curaleaf said.

Curaleaf shares were trading 1.83% higher at $7.40 at the time of publication Friday.

