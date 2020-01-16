Market Overview

Organigram Reaches Medical Cannabis Supply Agreement With Shoppers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., said Thursday it has struck a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Per the agreement, Organigram will supply Shoppers with products such as dried flower and oils. The initial term of the agreement is set for three years, subject to renewal for extra two years.

The new deal reflects the commitment of Organigram and Shoppers to bring high-quality medical cannabis products to Canadian consumers, according to Organigram.  

“We are extremely proud to partner with Shoppers and believe that our complementary approach to the medical cannabis market will offer the full strength of our combined national networks to Canadian patients,” Tim Emberg, Organigram's senior vice president of sales and commercial operations, said in a statement.

“We are pleased that we will now be able to offer medical cannabis patients across the country even greater access to our growing portfolio of high-quality products.”

Organigram shares were trading 5.24% higher at $3.30 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Shoppers Drug MartCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

