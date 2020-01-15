Market Overview

Tilray Expands Leadership Team With Former Executives At Molson Coors, Revlon
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 15, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), announced Tuesday two new additions to its global leadership team: Jon Levin as COO and Michael Kruteck as CFO.

The company’s current CFO, Mark Castaneda will transition to the role of Strategic Business Development with Kruteck’s appointment being effective immediately.

As the new COO, Levin brings 25 years of professional experience in management across various industries such as beauty, health and sporting goods, including time at Revlon. Kruteck has a 30 years long background, including time at Molson Coors, in finances, covering supply chain and corporate finance.

“We are thrilled to have these experienced leaders join our team as we continue to disrupt the global pharmaceutical, alcohol, CPG and functional food and beverage industries,” Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO said in a statement. “Jon and Michael come to Tilray with extensive expertise in their respective fields and we look forward to their contributions as we pioneer the future of cannabis and hemp around the world. As CFO, Mark has led the company through its IPO and substantial growth in the past couple years and we thank him as he transitions to a new strategic role with the company.”

Tilray’s stock traded lower by 2.4% at $20.78 per share at time of publication.

