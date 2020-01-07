FSD Pharma To Start Trading On Nasdaq This Week

FSD Pharma Inc (CSE: HUGE) (OTC: FSDDF) said Monday that its Class B Subordinate Voting Shares have been accepted for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker "HUGE."

The stock is expected to begin trading at the market open Thursday, the company said.

FSD Pharma's Canadian Securities Exchange symbol will remain the same: "HUGE."

"It is exciting to realize that once we begin trading on NASDAQ, we will be included in a select group of 12 Canadian-domiciled cannabis companies trading on either the NYSE or NASDAQ, and the first company in the history of the Canadian Securities Exchange to be dual-listed on a major U.S. exchange," Raza Bokhari, MD, FSD Pharma's executive co-chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The stock was rallying by 26.97% to $11.30 at the time of publication Tuesday.