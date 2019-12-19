Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Front Range Biosciences, Hemp Trading Announce Distribution Deal For High-CBG Hemp

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 5:49pm   Comments
Share:
Front Range Biosciences, Hemp Trading Announce Distribution Deal For High-CBG Hemp

Front Range Biosciences announced an agreement Wednesday with the Spanish company Hemp Trading to distribute Panakeia, a THC-free and high-CBG (18%) content hemp variety.

The partnership will allow the large-scale production and distribution of Panakeia in the U.S. market, according to Front Range Biosciences, an agro-tech company specializing in the breeding and nursery production of new plant varieties and seeds for the coffee and cannabis industry.

The hemp variety was developed in tandem with the Spanish university Universidad Politécnica de Valencia.

Panakeia's qualities of being absolutely free of THC and high in CBG, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, can be taken advantage of by the American agricultural and welfare industries, according to Front Range Biosciences. 

The hemp varietal is stabilized and produces zero THC. 

"The American market is key to the commercialization of Panakeia, as hemp is grown here on a large scale, and the agreement with these three companies represents a big opportunity for launching Panakeia in the USA," Hemp Trading CEO Ernesto Llosá said in a statement.

"The crop forecasts for next year are more than promising. It is expected that production will triple from 80,000 acres in 2019 to around 250,000 acres in 2020."

Panakeia will have a "seismic ripple effect" on the U.S. hemp farming industry, Dr. Jonathan Vaught, the co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences, said in a statement. 

"Our company's mission from the beginning has been to provide sustainable and modern solutions to mainstream agricultural practices, and I believe the Panakeia hemp variety will not only encourage more streamlined farming methods, but also introduce more Americans to even more of the potential wellness properties of the hemp plant."

Posted-In: Front Range Biosciences Hemp Hemp Trading PanakeiaCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.78
0.132
+ 1.98%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.05
0.22
+ 1.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.56
0.105
+ 0.92%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$320.87
1.31
+ 0.41%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Michigan Poised To Be 'Huge National Player' In Legal Cannabis, Says State's Top Regulator

The first recreational marijuana dispensaries opened in Michigan Dec. 1, and supply issues weren’t far behind.  That was inevitable, Andrew ... read more

A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Florida

Florida voters legalized medical cannabis on Nov. 8, 2016. Since then, the state has made significant strides in market growth and product ... read more

Did You Say Liquid Weed? New Technology Promises To Deliver Flavorless, Odorless, Water Soluble THC

Liquid cannabis is here...kind of. A new product called ALT (an acronym for Advanced Liquid Technology) has hit the market, fusing nature with science. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Logistics Of Christmas, Holiday Return Conundrum, COSCO's Ship Spending Spree, And More