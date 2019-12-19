Michiganders Bought $3.3 Million Worth Of Marijuana In First Two Weeks Of Legalization

During the first two weeks of December, residents bought more than $3 million worth of marijuana at recreational retailers, which provided $515,051 in tax revenues, the state said Tuesday.

The second week of sales totaled $1.47 million and resulted in $147,371 in excise tax revenue and $97,265 in sales tax revenue, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency said.

In total, the state has seen $310,271 in excise tax revenue since recreational sales started December 1 and $204,779 in sales tax revenue.

On Tuesday, the state also approved four more adult-use licenses, bringing the statewide total to 33.

The state granted three more licenses for retail locations in Negaunee, Bay City and Ann Arbor. It also approved a license for a secure transporter in Grass Lake.

This story was published in Gongwer News Service.

Image by SeaweedJeezus from Pixabay