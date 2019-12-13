Cannabis Company Gears Up For Drone Delivery

Earlier this week, GRN Holding Corporation (OTC: GRNF) announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase Squad Drone, with the intent to launch its business-to-business delivery drone program for the cannabis and hemp industries.

As part of the program, the drones will be equipped with CannaTrac's cashless payment system to allow for closed-loop payments upon delivery.

"It is CannaTrac's mission to help improve safety across the hemp and cannabis industries. The drone cannabis delivery partnership allows us to do exactly that, while simultaneously assisting in revolutionizing policy, technology, efficiency and cost across the industry all at once. We are so privileged to be a part of this groundbreaking program," Thomas Gavin, CEO of CannaTrac, told Benzinga.

SQUAD DRONE x GRN HOLDING CORP. from SQUAD DRONE on Vimeo.