Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Black-Owned Cannabis Shop In San Francisco Partners With Berner's Cookies For Haight-Ashbury Launch
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
First Black-Owned Cannabis Shop In San Francisco Partners With Berner's Cookies For Haight-Ashbury Launch

Back in February, Shawn M. Richard, CEO of Cole Ashbury Group, became the very first person to be approved to open a cannabis dispensary under San Francisco’s Cannabis Equity program.

This week, the company announced it's partnering with Cookies, the famed brand by rapper Berner, to finally open a cannabis shop in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury later this month.

See Also: Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The San Francisco Cannabis Equity Program was created to help repair some of the damage done by the War on Drugs, which devastated communities of color throughout the decades. Economic empowerment through business ownership is one of the key tenets of the program, Cole Ashbury Group explained.

“We are creating a blueprint for the rest of the country,” Richard said. “Our model is built so that we are giving back to the community as well as serving it. There is a lot of work to be done to get the Equity Program running at full speed. One of the keys to success is finding partners that are committed to the mission. We've been fortunate to work with Berner, a fellow San Franciscan, to make history."

Posted-In: Berner cookiesCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.79
-0.14
- 1.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.88
-0.0306
- 0.44%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.67
1.09
+ 0.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.98
-0.0357
- 0.21%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Look At The Cannabis One–ONE Cannabis Merger: 'Truly A Combination Of Equals'