Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medicine Man Hires Justin Dye As CEO, Chairman
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Medicine Man Hires Justin Dye As CEO, Chairman

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTC: MDCL) announced Monday that it has appointed Justin Dye of Dye Capital as CEO and chairman.

In this role, Dye will concentrate on the company’s push for planned acquisitions and strategic growth, according to Medicine Man

The company said it plans to close a series of pending acquisitions in the following year, upon which it will run 12 cultivation operations, 34 dispensaries, seven product manufacturing operations and advanced research, development and innovation operations. 

"The combination of a world-class executive team, the great people of Medicine Man Technologies and its targeted acquisition partners creates a team that is unrivaled in the industry,” Dye said in a statement.

Medicine Man co-founder and outgoing CEO Andy Williams will take on the roles of vice chairman and president, the company said. 

"I am excited about the next chapter of Medicine Man Technologies," Williams said in a statement.

"I am an entrepreneur at heart, and being able to focus on new initiatives and opportunities across the industry will enable the company to thrive in this ever-changing landscape. We are at a critical stage in the company's growth, and bringing in Justin to lead the day-to-day operations enables an even greater focus on building a strong company positioned for long-term success."

Medicine Man also appointed Bob DeGabrielle as chief operating officer, and Nancy Huber was promoted to CFO.

The stock was down 1.09% at $2.73 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Medicine Man Technologies Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $1.83M

MariMed, Indiva And Other Cannabis Companies Pitch Investors

Posted-In: Andy Williams Dye Capital Justin DyeCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL)

What You Need To Know About The International Cannabis Business Awards In Las Vegas
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Medicine Man Technologies Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $1.83M
MariMed, Indiva And Other Cannabis Companies Pitch Investors
These Were The Companies Added And Removed From OTC Markets Indexes At The End Of Q3
The Land Of Milk And Honey...And Cannabis?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.00
0.2569
+ 3.81%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.29
0.5
+ 2.98%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.03
0.18
+ 1.52%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.78
-0.05
- 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform

Global Cannabinoids, a bulk and wholesale supplier of U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoids, has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify Inc ... read more

Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has set its first foot into the U.S. CBD market, with the launch of First & Free, a hemp-CBD line aimed at the U.S. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session