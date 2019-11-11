Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medicine Man Technologies Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $1.83M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Medicine Man Technologies Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $1.83M

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) posted third-quarter revenue of $5.34 million on Monday, up 14% from $4.67 million in the same quarter of 2018.

The company disclosed a net loss for the quarter of $1.83 million, or 5 cents per share, versus net income of $4.95 million and 18 cents per share on year ago.

"The third quarter of 2019 was a transformational one for the company," Andy Williams, co-founder and CEO of Medicine Man Technologies, said in a statement.

"We reported seven additional proposed acquisitions, bringing our total to 12 pending acquisitions, we filled a key leadership role within the company, and saw positive initiatives in the industry both locally and federally, which strengthened our industry leading position. In looking at our operations related to the consulting services and our products, the continued positive trends we see in the third quarter are encouraging, as both grew at double digit percentage growth rates."

The CEO also commented on the ongoing wave of illnesses tied to vaping, and the identification of vitamin E acetate as a likely cause. Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) — for which Medicine Man has a pending acquisition deal—has never used this additive in its products, he said.

"To close out, I want to reiterate that our strategy is to become one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in North America by delivering the best products through leading cultivation, manufacturing, and extraction methods," Williams said. 

Medicine Man shares were trading 4.645 higher at $3.16 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Medicine Man Technologies To Buy Edible Maker Canyon LLC For $5.3M

Medicine Man Technologies To Operate 27 Dispensaries in Colorado

Posted-In: Andy Williams vape VapingCannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL + MEDIF)

The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 8, 2019
Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 7, 2019
MediPharm Labs Applies To List On The NASDAQ
MediPharm Labs Hires Robert Kwon As CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.90
-0.262
- 3.21%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.14
-0.49
- 2.5%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.41
-0.215
- 1.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.10
-0.83
- 0.27%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Jefferies Raises Tesla Price Target To $400: 'A Better Foundation'