Core One Labs Subsidiary Enters Into Project With Reiziger Holland To Boost Harvest Yields
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABF), said Monday its subsidiary Core Isogenics Inc. has started a nutritional regimen to enhance the growth of cannabis plants and boost flower yield, teaming up with Reiziger Holland.

Around 25% of the Core Isogenics’ breeding rooms are now engaged in a project with Reiziger Holland, which offers hydroponic solutions for craftsmen. This is an important step on the company’s road to seed-to-sale with improved profitability.

“The initial project focus will be a twelve-month study matching genetics to nutrients and creating feeding regimens specifically designed for maximum absorption and conversion of nutrients into cannabinoids,” the company said in a press release.

Core One Labs has high hopes for the technology, aiming to advantage is CannaStrips Brand.

"The introduction of Reiziger® and their cultivation technology into our operation is a major step in the growth of Core One Labs. The ability to have Shaun Reid and his team of master Dutch breeders and growers share their decades of experience is extremely valuable and will result in accelerating the Core Isogenics nursery years ahead of what would have been a long learning curve,” Core One Labs CEO Brad Eckenweiler, said in a statement. “Most certainly our indoor growing ability will be the primary beneficiary with higher yields and stronger cannabinoid profiles."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

