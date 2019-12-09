Market Overview

European CBD Perceptions Vary By Region
New Frontier Data  
December 09, 2019 9:02am   Comments
European CBD Perceptions Vary By Region

Conducted in October, New Frontier Data's 2019 European CBD Survey polled 3,100 respondents from the continent about their attitudes and use involving CBD.

  • Among 17 countries identified through 8 subregions, French respondents were the least likely to agree that CBD had valid medical uses (46% vs. 55% among Europeans overall), and the most likely to believe that CBD should only be available with a doctor's recommendation (49% vs. 36% overall).
  • Respondents from Switzerland and Austria shared the most positive feelings about CBD; more than half (53%) did so, compared to 42% of Europeans overall.
  • Though French consumers reported the lowest rate of CBD use (7%, vs. 16% of Europeans), they have also been comparatively late to the market; 57% of consumers reported having first used CBD less than 3 months previously (compared to 34% overall).
  • With generally broad support across Europe for regulated CBD products, 49% of respondents reported believing that regulated CBD is safer than unregulated CBD. Support for regulation was strongest in the United Kingdom/Ireland (59%) and Spain/Portugal (56%).
  • Respondents in Switzerland and Austria reported the highest CBD use rates (33%) and were the most supportive of the premise that CBD has valid medical uses (62%).

The post European CBD Perceptions Vary By Region appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Eurozone Global Markets General

The Keys To Understanding Psilocybin's Medical Value, Market Potential

With a growing public acceptance of cannabis in society, there's a natural instinct to wonder about the possible health benefits and market potential of ... read more

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform

Global Cannabinoids, a bulk and wholesale supplier of U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoids, has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify Inc ... read more

Canopy Growth Launches Its First CBD Line In The US

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) has set its first foot into the U.S. CBD market, with the launch of First & Free, a hemp-CBD line aimed at the U.S. ... read more
