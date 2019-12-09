European CBD Perceptions Vary By Region

Conducted in October, New Frontier Data's 2019 European CBD Survey polled 3,100 respondents from the continent about their attitudes and use involving CBD.

Among 17 countries identified through 8 subregions, French respondents were the least likely to agree that CBD had valid medical uses (46% vs. 55% among Europeans overall), and the most likely to believe that CBD should only be available with a doctor's recommendation (49% vs. 36% overall).

Respondents from Switzerland and Austria shared the most positive feelings about CBD; more than half (53%) did so, compared to 42% of Europeans overall.

Though French consumers reported the lowest rate of CBD use (7%, vs. 16% of Europeans), they have also been comparatively late to the market; 57% of consumers reported having first used CBD less than 3 months previously (compared to 34% overall).

With generally broad support across Europe for regulated CBD products, 49% of respondents reported believing that regulated CBD is safer than unregulated CBD. Support for regulation was strongest in the United Kingdom/Ireland (59%) and Spain/Portugal (56%).

Respondents in Switzerland and Austria reported the highest CBD use rates (33%) and were the most supportive of the premise that CBD has valid medical uses (62%).

Image Sourced from Pixabay