Meet mymilligram, The New Cannabis Midcrodosing Box

Cannabis microdosing-focused media brand mymilligram has launched a direct-to consumer subscription box featuring some of its staff’s favorite low-dose marijuana products: the mymilly box.

The products in the box contain between 1mg and 10mg of THC each. They're all easily measurable and adjustable to smaller doses as well, allowing consumers to become comfortable by exploring quality cannabis products in a controlled, slow fashion. The first mymilly box and holiday mymilly box are available for pre-orders now, and will arrive at your door in California via Big Moon Sky.

The boxes include products from brands such as Saka, Artet, Pantry, Lightly Lifted, Kiskanu, Level, Apothecanna, and Humboldt Apothecary. Products are also available for individual purchase.

“By carefully managing my intake through well-made, low-dose, measurable products, I've found a great deal of happiness, ease, wellness, creativity, connection, spiritual insight, good sleep, and plenty of giggles too,” mymilligram founder Marcia Gagliardi told Benzinga. “I created mymilligram and the new mymilly box to be a trusted guide —both for the canna-curious and experienced users— to learn about cannabis through the latest, cutting-edge products and feel confident about exploring the intersection of wellness and cannabis in a low and slow way.”

Photo by ChingImages, courtesy of mymilligram. Styling: Surfacehaus.