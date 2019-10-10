8 New Cannabis Products: CBG, Beverages, Oral Strips, Workout Products And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Artet’s Cannabis Aperitif

First in our list is the low-dose, zero-proof cannabis aperitif Artet. A product with a beautiful design, crafted with the home mixologist in mind.

Each sip balances citrus with a bouquet of herbs and spices, from chamomile and Jamaica pepper to ginger and juniper. The cannabis within each bottle is infused via nano-encapsulation, meaning response time and user experience are akin to sipping a glass of wine with effects coming on gradually, rather than that of eating a gummy with subsequent effects hitting at-once after a delay.

Each 750ml bottle contains 15 total, low-impact servings of cannabis: each serving contains 2.5 mgs of THC.

"Artet is a zero-proof cannabis aperitif, influenced by the flavor profiles and ingredients of Italian-style liqueurs," co-founder Xander Shepherd told Benzinga. "We believe cannabis is the perfect aperitif and have developed a pipeline of products that will allow us to champion this belief and bring cannabis and cocktail culture closer together."

Plant People’s Skincare Line

Award-winning chef turned entrepreneur Gabe Kennedy and Hudson Gaines-Ross, co-founders of Plant People, have combined their experience to create a new, natural and organic Cannabinoid + Botanical Skincare line, which will launch Oct. 10.

The collection is rich in hemp cannabinoids (including CBC, a powerful anti-inflammatory agent for acne, and CBD), as well as in other therapeutic botanicals including rosemary, mushrooms, seaweed and chamomile. The clean beauty line is vegan, sustainably-sourced, cruelty-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free.

“When we started Plant People, we used our expertise in botanical solutions to focus on ingestible products that support mental and physical well-being,” Gabe Kennedy, co-founder of Plant People, told Benzinga. “We saw an opportunity to support the body topically using powerful extracts and were driven to meet consumer demand for a clean skincare line that delivered efficacious amounts of hemp cannabinoids and other botanicals. With experts in the space, we spent a year developing our collection and are excited to help people experience a new skincare routine powered by plants.”

Holistic Hound’s CBG Oil For Pets

Holistic Hound, a company in the CBD-for-pets industry, has expanded its product line with the launch of a full spectrum 300mg CBG oil for pets.

Known for decades as a chemical parent or “stem cell” to CBD and THC, CBG provides some similar benefits while being completely distinct in both chemical structure, concentration, and effects. Known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory supplement and to help ease anxiety and depression, CBG is unique in having a mildly uplifting, and energizing effect, opposed to the calming effects of CBD. These unique properties aid in increased brain function, focus, and emotional responses, allowing CBG to be better administered throughout the day with dogs who may experience grogginess from CBD.

“We are so excited to be the first to bring pet owners a phytocannabinoid that offers similar, yet unique benefits to CBD. Holistic Hound has been a pioneer in the CBD industry for years, so to be the first to introduce full spectrum CBG to consumers nationwide expands our mission to improve the health and wellness of our animal companions through our science-based, holistic approach,” said Heidi Hill, President and Co-Founder of Holistic Hound.

Lora Condon’s Beauty Buster Line

Celebrity esthetician Lora Condon has expanded her Beauty Buster line to include three new CBD-infused products aimed at reducing inflammation and giving skin a natural glow. The new products include:

Bella Sacred Face Oil (a vegan CBD luxury oil that will soothe and smooth out any skin condition from acne to rosacea and especially the most sensitized of skins);

Macchiato Sacred Lip Scrub (a vegan sugar-based CBD and Italian olive oil scrub that is full of antioxidants, oils and espresso that will plump, hydrate, soothe and soften even the most cracked lips); and

Espresso Sacred Lip Treatment (features aromatic espresso, and Italian olive oil that heals, hydrates, and creates a protective barrier on the lips for ultimate protection).

The new products are also safe for oncology patients, the company assures. The CBD used is sourced locally from an organic farm in Kentucky.

Wyld CBD’s Real-Fruit Infused Sparkling Waters

Wyld CBD launched a real-fruit infused sparkling waters. Each 12-ounce can is dosed with 25MG of CBD, has 2 grams or less of sugar, and is 10 calories. Wyld CBD's sparkling waters are available in Blackberry, Blood Orange, Raspberry and Lemon, and can be purchased online.

“We launched our gummies in May 2019 and saw sales exceed $1 million within the first 3 months. We expect a similar reaction to the launch of our sparkling waters as we did with our gummy launch and anticipate rapid expansion through our partnership with Presence Marketing, a nationally-recognized food and wellness broker,” said Aaron Morris, CEO and founder of Wyld, Wyld CBD and Wild Roots Spirits.

VEDA’s Workout Products

VEDA, an endocannabinoid nutrition (ECN) company, launched a pre-workout product to enhance the daily routines of those with active lifestyles and a full-spectrum CBD infused topical to provide quick pain relief.

VEDA Sport Pre Workout features 750mg (25mg per serving) along with L-Arginine to increase blood flow while decreasing heart rate and blood pressure. VEDA Relief combines full-spectrum CBD to provide quick pain relief and a soothing effect on muscles and joints.

Code Of Harmony’s Beauty Products

Code of Harmony launched an Acid Trip Exfoliating Melt, a water-less oil gel that combines naturally occurring AHAs (Acids) with a gentle polish from super fruit seeds (Blueberry, Cranberry, and Pomegranate) to retexturize and revive the look of dull, aging, and congested skin. Each jar contains 100mg of CBD.

The company also launched a CBD Gel Masque with 120 mg CBD and Hemp seed extract, Licorice root, Colloidal oat, Panthenol and Allantoin.

ABLE CBD ‘S Tri-Sleep Strips

ABLE CBD launched a dissolvable CBD sleep aid, Tri-Sleep Strips. ABLE CBD's Tri-Sleep Strips contain 27.5mg CBD and terpenes to help you fall asleep, 10mg 5-HTP to help you wake up refreshed, and 1.5mg Melatonin to help you sleep soundly.

Co-founder Krista Treide told Benzinga, "Our CBD journey began in 2017, when my one of my co-cofounders, Bill, and I were independently looking into ways CBD could help our ailing loved ones. It seemed the only hurdle to this otherwise incredible crop was that it lacked regulation and caused confusion for would-be consumers who could benefit from CBD. We created ABLE CBD to provide clarity for consumers while also seeking to move the overall industry forward by serving as stewards, advocates and educators.

"Our new, dissolvable Tri-Sleep Strips exemplify our dedication to pushing innovation in a crowded market ripe for easy-to-use and trusted CBD wellness products, as one in three Americans suffer from sleep related issues. Offering a new modality for greater efficacy (in a dissolvable, sublingual strip) is the tip of the iceberg from ABLE CBD and trusted products for those who need it most."

Images courtesy of the respective companies.