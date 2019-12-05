Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Core One Labs Posts Q3 Net Loss, Signs LOI For Cultivation Contract With Golden State Banana
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Core One Labs Posts Q3 Net Loss, Signs LOI For Cultivation Contract With Golden State Banana

Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC: CLABF) reported Wednesday third-quarter revenue of $605,427, in line with revenue of $600,649 in the same period of 2018.

For the quarter, the company posted a net loss of $5.79 million, versus a net loss of $3.72 million in the corresponding period of the prior year.

The company is pleased with the 378% growth in its year-to-date revenues compared to the previous year.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

In addition, the company announced it has signed a letter of intent to cultivate cannabis for a famous California brand, Golden State Banana.

"With such a volatile cannabis market, the fact that we know the selling price in advance will help the Company streamline its budgeting process and develop attainable revenue projections. Working with GSB is a great way to ensure the indoor product we grow has an immediate outlet to a brand with a heavy footprint in California,” President Casey Fenwick said.

Core One Labs’ shares traded 6% higher at 60 cents on Thursday morning.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLABF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.84
-0.0944
- 0.79%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.79
-0.0502
- 0.73%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.80
-0.0786
- 0.47%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.44
-0.06
- 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Microdosing is great, but when life finds you lost in the depths of a ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Product Sales Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily. The products are ... read more

Meet The Winners Of The LeafLink Top Brands And Products Awards

LeafLink, a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace recently published its annual LeafLink List cannabis industry awards. Categories ranged from Top Selling ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Feds Sanction Russian Hacker Group Called 'Evil Corp' Following $100M Hack