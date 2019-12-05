Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iAnthus Discloses Several Milestones In Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Share:
iAnthus Discloses Several Milestones In Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis Market

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF) reported Thursday about its recent achievements in Massachusetts, one of them being the state’s approval for its subsidiary, Mayflower Medicinals, Inc., to start construction on its first adult-use retail dispensary.

The company’s new dispensary is located in Worcester, which has about 923,000 residents, and only one other adult-use dispensary at the moment. iAnthus plans to continue to cooperate with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to attain the final approval to begin operations once the construction is finalized.

In 2020, the company aims to add two more adult-use dispensaries in Massachusetts.

In other milestones, iAnthus’ cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Holliston, which has a medical-only license, gained approval for a final license for adult-use cultivation and production. Upon passing the last inspection and attaining the license, the company will be enabled to directly supply the state’s adult-use cannabis market.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

iAnthus aims to open a second cultivation and processing facility in Fall River at the beginning of 2020, that will be equipped for the production of the company’s popular MPX line.

“As the only fully legal adult-use market on the east coast, demand for adult-use cannabis in Massachusetts continues to exceed supply, and as a result, long lines and stock-outs are endemic across the Massachusetts market. We look forward to the opportunity to bring safe, high quality, well-curated products to the adult-use market to help address this problem, improve access and availability,” Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus, said in a statement.

iAnthus closed Wednesday’s session at $1.24 per share.

Posted-In: Hadley Ford MassachusettsCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITHUF)

The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
iAnthus Reports Q3 Earnings
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
4 Observations From The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
Previewing The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.95
0.02
+ 0.17%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.84
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.88
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.50
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

By WeedMaps News' Lindsay MaHarry, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Microdosing is great, but when life finds you lost in the depths of a ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Product Sales Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily. The products are ... read more

Meet The Winners Of The LeafLink Top Brands And Products Awards

LeafLink, a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace recently published its annual LeafLink List cannabis industry awards. Categories ranged from Top Selling ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Could Europe Unilaterally Regulate Shipping Carbon Emissions?

North American Railroads Chart The Course For 2020