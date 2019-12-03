Meet The Winners Of The LeafLink Top Brands And Products Awards

Leaflink, a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace recently published its annual LeafLink List cannabis industry awards.

Categories ranged from Top Selling and Fastest Growing brands to Market influencers (retailers whose purchasing patterns show their ability to stop the next trending products)

Leaflink processes an estimated 23% of the U.S. wholesale cannabis market, working with more than 4,000 retailers.

Top Brands

On the Best Selling Brands, Pacific Stone, a California-based brand, sits at the top, followed by Platinum Vape (Michigan) and Raw Garden (California).

On the Fastest Growing Brands category, Butterfly Effect (Ohio) has achieved the top position, followed by Copperstate Farms (Arizona) and Monster Xtracts (Michigan).

Some brands were highlighted for their quality and some for their superior retailer service.n the Customers Favorites list, the brands were selected for their ability to respond quickly (less than 24 hours). On this chart we can find: Babylon Company (Alaska), Dr Zodiak’s Moonrocks (Arizona), Herban Extracts (Alaska), Grow West Cannabis Company (Maryland), Kush Concentrates (Colorado), Mother & Clone (Colorado), Periodic Edibles (Oregon), Sky High Concentrates (Colorado), The Giving Tree Wellness Center (AZ) and Timeless Vapes (AZ, OK).

The Cannabis market is committed to diversity and inclusivity. That’s why LeafLink included a list of the brands that are pushing cannabis forward a more diversified status. On this list we can find, Copia Infusions (Arizona), Sugar Top Buddery (Oregon), Sweet Mary Jane (Colorado), THC Desing (California) and Tropizen.

Some brands embraced new technology, products, and methods in order to improve customers’ experience. The most innovative were considered, 1906 (Colorado), Cannalicious (Michigan) Evermore (Maryland), Henry’s Original (California) and Summit Concentrates (Colorado).

Top Products

Edibles consumption is growing at a constant rate. On the best selling list we can find the coffee and Donuts Chocolate bar by Coda Signature (Colorado), Tropical Punch Gummies by District Edibles (Nevada), Camino Wild Berry Gummies by KIVA (California), Ripple Pure 10 by Stillwater Brands (Colorado) and Sour Gummies by Wana Brands (Colorado)

The fastest Growing Edibles according to LeafLink are, Squib Grape 50 by Lunchbox Alchemy (Oregon), Happy Apple by Happy Apple (Washington), Heal+Gencaps 3:1 By Next Gen Pharma, Punchbar Original by Punch Edibles & Extracts (California) and Sublime Caramel Chew 50mg by Sublime Brands (Oklahoma).

Vaporizers had a trending growth that was stopped by the appearance of trout imitations. If you want to rely on top-selling brands to stay safe, LeafLink recommends FLI Vape by FLI, Live Resin Pax Pod by The Lab, 500mg Sativa Cartridge by Lucky Turtle, 1ml Distillate Cartridge by Platinum Vape, and 500mg Cartridge by Timeless Vapes

Concentrates best-selling products are Oil Syringe by Butterfly Effect, RSO Dart by Cannalicious, Bruce Wayne Honeycomb by Cannavalite, Live Resin Sauce by Raw Garden and Live Resin by Element

Topicals & Transdermals unveil a lot of the cannabis medical properties, the best selling products according to LeafLink are, Extra Strength Relieving Creme by Apothecanna, Synergy Relief Balm by Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, Lavender Cream by Escape Artists Transdermal Compound by Mary's Medicinals and Body Balm by Nordic Goddess.

These lists represent trends in the current cannabis market in the United States. If you own a business, it will surely be very useful to understand consumer trends and to supply your business with items that are highly required by your customers with the assurance that you will get nothing but high-quality items.