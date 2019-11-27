Deloitte Acquires Cannabis Compliance Inc. To Offer 'Leading Client Service And Capability'

Professional services network Deloitte announced Tuesday that it has acquired Cannabis Compliance Inc. to build up its cannabis consulting practice.

Cannabis Compliance’s specialty is licensing and compliance, and it provides its professional services to many dominant cannabis companies in Canada.

With the new acquisition, Deloitte said it will be enabled to provide end-to-end services covering the complete cannabis consulting spectrum.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Canada has quickly become a global leader in the cannabis industry,” Deloitte Canada CEO Anthony Viel said in a statement.

“As legislation evolves in other countries, it’s important for businesses to understand and prepare for unique risks and challenges. Businesses will need to continue innovating to secure a healthy, sustainable competitive position. By putting Canadian values at the forefront, we can shape the future of responsible and competitive cannabis business growth to help the industry mature in Canada and around the world.”

The company will open its doors to CCI’s 75 employees, including CCI’s founder; president and CEO; CFO; and vice president of quality and regulation.

“This is an exciting chapter for our business, our team, and the entire cannabis sector, as the power of CCI and Deloitte’s combined resources will offer leading client service and capability,” Dale Hooper, president and CEO of CCI, said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to joining the Deloitte team and continuing to make a positive and lasting impact on the industry and those it serves.”

Related Links:

Michigan Recalls Vapes To Test For Contaminants Linked To Illness

Avicanna Obtains Option To Acquire US Cannabis Operator