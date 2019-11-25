Al Harrington Talks About Viola's First Store In Detroit

Viola, a nationwide cannabis producer founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, announced the opening of its first flagship retail store, located in Detroit, Michigan. The new provision center opened its doors to the public on Monday.

The store will supply the company’s production, from buds to concentrates, harvested from its own signature strains. It will also incorporate a variety of other cannabis and CBD-based brands.

"This is a very special time for Viola," Harrington told Benzinga. "We have been developing our brand for over 10 years, producing ultra premium products rooted in purpose and social equity. The launch of our first flagship store in Detroit is a testament to the growth and overall expansion of Viola."

The company is expected to open two more retail stores in California in the second quarter of 2020. This announcement traces the path of Viola’s intention to cover a nationwide retail distribution.

"We've been in Detroit, working on this for almost three years," Harrington said. "Even though, as a cultivator, we got raided by the police last year and got cleaned up, we never stopped pushing forward. Today we actually have our grand opening. For me, this is a big accomplishment. We've been through a lot to get here, so we're excited to be able to start to serve the community."