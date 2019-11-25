Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Al Harrington Talks About Viola's First Store In Detroit

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Al Harrington Talks About Viola's First Store In Detroit

Viola, a nationwide cannabis producer founded by NBA veteran Al Harrington, announced the opening of its first flagship retail store, located in Detroit, Michigan. The new provision center opened its doors to the public on Monday.

The store will supply the company’s production, from buds to concentrates, harvested from its own signature strains. It will also incorporate a variety of other cannabis and CBD-based brands.

"This is a very special time for Viola," Harrington told Benzinga. "We have been developing our brand for over 10 years, producing ultra premium products rooted in purpose and social equity. The launch of our first flagship store in Detroit is a testament to the growth and overall expansion of Viola."

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

The company is expected to open two more retail stores in California in the second quarter of 2020. This announcement traces the path of Viola’s intention to cover a nationwide retail distribution.

"We've been in Detroit, working on this for almost three years," Harrington said. "Even though, as a cultivator, we got raided by the police last year and got cleaned up, we never stopped pushing forward. Today we actually have our grand opening. For me, this is a big accomplishment. We've been through a lot to get here, so we're excited to be able to start to serve the community."

Posted-In: Al Harrington ViolaCannabis Exclusives Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.04
-0.1088
- 1.52%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.50
-0.1616
- 1.28%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.43
-0.112
- 0.64%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.90
1.875
+ 0.6%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/25

Oil Markets In Action: Gaining Traction On Slippery Slopes