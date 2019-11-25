Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expansive Applications For Hemp Manufacturing
New Frontier Data  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 25, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Expansive Applications For Hemp Manufacturing

By New Frontier Data

Q: With the holidays fast approaching, gift catalogs are already here: Is hemp just a fad, or a viable organic alternative for other materials like plastic, wood, and fabrics?

A: Earlier this month, the Home Textiles Today Material Changes Conference in New York focused on significant applications for CBD and hemp in the home good and textiles markets. Featuring some of the global leaders in textiles manufacturing, it highlighted numerous opportunities to integrate hemp into their product portfolios.

Hemp's potential for cultivation and innovation has been catalyzed through passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. With federal legalization for the first time since World War II, the amount of cultivated hemp acreage in the U.S. grew exponentially (nearly fivefold from 2018 to 2019), to an estimated 453,000 acres.

The intense interest in hemp is fueled, in part, by the versatile plant's diverse applications: Hemp can be processed for CBD, but also used in manufacturing for applications ranging from consumer textiles, bioplastics, bedding materials, and packaging. While the infrastructure and innovation needed to fully realize the plant's potential remains in its infancy, the conference offered some insights about where things are heading.

CBD Linens And Clothing: Workout gear infused with CBD is reputed to reduce soreness and expediate muscle recovery. Likewise, infused fitted sheets assert improved quality of sleep. While such products show how flexible hemp's byproducts can be when coupled with modern technology, challenges remain.

Crafting a product which allows for uniform intake and targeted delivery (while simultaneously reducing erosion of that infused material) is a considerable undertaking. For now, CBD-infused fabrics' potential benefits are reduced with each subsequent cleaning, and it is not cost-effective to re-infuse the product. Further, product designers still aim to minimize waste of CBD in areas of the linens and textiles which do not come in direct contact with the consumer, (e.g., the edges of fitted sheets).

Packaging Materials:  A convergence of global forces has led to intensified focus on consumer packaging, especially through online shopping, fueling demand for packaging appropriate for small-scale, direct-to-consumer shipping and sustainable packaging solutions. As consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies look for sustainable (and cost-effective) alternatives, hemp-based products show strong promise beyond the options from wood, fossil fuel, metal, and glass.

Outdoor Furniture: Traditional methods of processing hemp for use in the consumer textile industry produce a rough fiber, which is well-suited to outdoor furniture, and when blended with currently used fibers, can create new textiles with textures.

The post Ask Our Experts 11/24/19: Expansive Applications for Hemp Manufacturing appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBD HempCannabis News Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.67
0.0133
+ 0.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.55
0.01
+ 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.15
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.02
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session