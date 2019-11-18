Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts 11/17/19: Price Declines And Their Impacts On The Market
New Frontier Data  
November 18, 2019 8:38am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts 11/17/19: Price Declines And Their Impacts On The Market

By New Frontier Data

Q: Given the states of cultivation and capacity this season, what are the impacts in terms of prices, whether wholesale or retail?

A: A report over the summer from the State of Colorado (Marijuana Enforcement Division) provided some very interesting data on inventory and on prices. As Colorado and other markets mature, they can identify key issues that have not yet manifested themselves in more nascent markets. Colorado serves as a good microcosm of activity and dynamics in the broader cannabis market.

For example, explains New Frontier Data's Senior Economist Beau Whitney, "while much has been written about the inventory situation in Oregon and how it has resulted in steep declines both in wholesale and retail prices, Colorado had a much more controlled rollout of its cannabis regulatory system. By issuing licenses first to medical growers and placing a cap on canopy, Colorado was able to control the amount of supply to the market."

Also, unlike most states, Colorado only allows growers to increase their canopy if they can prove sufficient demand for their existing output. Thus, while Colorado sees periods of excess inventory, they periods are short-lived as more demand comes online to consume it.

Despite Colorado's deliberate approach to canopy and supply, prices nonetheless have declined over time. Since the state began publishing data in 2015, prices for Colorado flower have declined 50% (roughly $1,000 per pound) while trim has declined 45% (nearly $164 per pound).

The post Ask Our Experts 11/17/19: Price declines and their impacts on the market appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by Herbal Hemp from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry New Frontier DataCannabis Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.05
0.0243
+ 0.2%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.74
-0.01
- 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.77
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.81
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Mainstream Payroll Providers Are Dropping Cannabis Businesses: Who's To Blame?

A troubling trend is emerging in the world of cannabis: established payroll and HR companies are suddenly dropping clients in the space, including many who ... read more

The VA And Cannabis: 5 Things Veterans Should Know

By WeedMaps News' Bill Barlow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Jeff Staker faced chronic pain after his service in the Persian Gulf in ... read more

Cannabis Ads Finally Hitting BuzzFeed, Thrillist And USA Today

Vana, a compliant marketing platform for cannabis and CBD businesses, earlier this week announced a partnership with mainstream publishers such as BuzzFeed, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Survey Gauges Growing European Enthusiasm For CBD

Here's How Much A 30-Year Mortgage On A $250,000 Home Really Costs