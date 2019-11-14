Market Overview

Female-Focused Cannabis Wellness Co. Kikoko Raises $8M In Series A Funding
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 14, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Kikoko, a company focused in cannabis wellness for women, said Thursday it has closed an $8 million round of Series A funding led by Bengal Capital. FlowKana, Kikoko's distributor partner, also played an important role in the round, helping Kikoko's total funding hit $14 million so far.

Kikoro is a women-founded, women-focused company. Kikoko's cannabis-infused herbal teas and HoneyShots, offer consumers alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. They are produced to address issues with sleep, stress, pain, anxiety, libido, mood and focus.

The funding accompanies a successful year for the company, which signature tea products propelled it to the No. 1 position in California cannabis beverage sales according to BDS Analytics.

"We are very excited to align ourselves with Kikoko, a company founded by women that is creating health and wellness solutions for women," said Sanjay Tolia, a partner at Bengal Capital. "Kikoko has proven hugely successful thus far, and we're thrilled to assist them in their next phase of growth."

See Also: New Cannabis Products: Sugar Sticks, Cool Beverages, Hemp Gummies, Mini Pre-Rolls

"When we started Kikoko, there was no momentum in the cannabis industry around women, beverages or wellness," said Jennifer Chapin, co-founder and co-CEO of Kikoko. "We saw an opening for innovation and leadership, and an opportunity to own the women's market and create our own category. We chose tea as our anchor product; we knew that if we could succeed with tea, we could succeed with other products."

Posted-In: Flow Kana Kikoko

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

