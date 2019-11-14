A California Police Chief And Green Flower Collaborate On Cannabis Education Course For Law Enforcement

Green Flower Media has partnered with Andrew Salinas, Chief of Police in Port Hueneme, California, to administer what is believed to be the first-ever cannabis education course for law enforcement. This course is designed to provide a comprehensive education to police officers, seeking to help eliminate any around about local laws around the country.

“Now that cannabis and hemp legalization is sweeping the country, Law Enforcement has a very tough challenge to update their understanding, practices, and enforcement around this new legal landscape," Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower Media, told Benzinga. "Green Flower is very excited to partner with Police Chief Andrew Salinas to fill this void and provide Law Enforcement across the nation with the most up-to-date and valuable training required to update their cannabis policies, better understand the new legal landscape, and help them focus on the enforcement initiatives that truly matter."