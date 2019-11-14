Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A California Police Chief And Green Flower Collaborate On Cannabis Education Course For Law Enforcement
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
A California Police Chief And Green Flower Collaborate On Cannabis Education Course For Law Enforcement

Green Flower Media has partnered with Andrew Salinas, Chief of Police in Port Hueneme, California, to administer what is believed to be the first-ever cannabis education course for law enforcement. This course is designed to provide a comprehensive education to police officers, seeking to help eliminate any around about local laws around the country.

See Also: New Cannabis Products: Sugar Sticks, Cool Beverages, Hemp Gummies, Mini Pre-Rolls

“Now that cannabis and hemp legalization is sweeping the country, Law Enforcement has a very tough challenge to update their understanding, practices, and enforcement around this new legal landscape," Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower Media, told Benzinga. "Green Flower is very excited to partner with Police Chief Andrew Salinas to fill this void and provide Law Enforcement across the nation with the most up-to-date and valuable training required to update their cannabis policies, better understand the new legal landscape, and help them focus on the enforcement initiatives that truly matter."

Posted-In: Andrew Salinas Green Flower Max SimonCannabis News Legal Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
-0.5129
- 6.97%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.85
-0.6242
- 5.01%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.12
-0.8989
- 4.99%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$309.12
-0.03
- 0.01%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

Meet Her Highness, The New Female-Forward Cannabis Brand

Launching Wednesday with a curated collection of cannabis essentials that cater to women from head to toe, Her Highness offers a dynamic range of ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

A New Blockchain-Powered Online Research Community For Cannabis Pays You To Contribute

Measure Protocol, a blockchain-powered marketplace for person-based data, has teamed up with Broccoli to build an online research community for cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Veterans Day 2019 Snowfall Records

USPS' Fiscal 2019 Package Volumes Hits Flat Notes