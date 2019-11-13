Market Overview

Parallel Gets A New COO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 1:54pm   Comments
Parallel, formerly known as Surterra Wellness, has named Kevin Fisher as chief operating officer.

As COO, Fisher will lead the company’s core, day-to-day business operations, ensuring robust growth and profitably, while meeting consumer needs to have safe, quality products. Prior to joining Parallel, Fisher founded and operated three cannabis-based companies and is an industry pioneer in the regulated medical and adult-use cannabis industry.

See Also: Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

“This is a pivotal time for our company, and there is no one better suited for the role of Chief Operating Officer than Kevin Fisher. Kevin’s appointment is emblematic of our continued evolution over the past year, and his deep cannabis industry experience will help Parallel as we enter more markets, scale our operations globally and bring new products to consumers quickly,” said Parallel’s Chairman and CEO William “Beau” Wrigley, Jr.

Posted-In: Parallel Surterra WellnessCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

