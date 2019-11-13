Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acreage Holdings Posts Q3 Net Loss Of $39.9M, Murphy Says He's 'Never Been More Optimistic'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Acreage Holdings Posts Q3 Net Loss Of $39.9M, Murphy Says He's 'Never Been More Optimistic'

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTC: ACRGF) posted third-quarter revenue Tuesday of $22.4 million, up by 307% from the same quarter in the previous year.

The company also posted a net loss attributable to Acreage of $39.9 million, or a 45-cent loss per share, which compares to a net loss of $4.51 million and 6 cents per share in the third quarter of 2018.

The cannabis company's adjusted net loss was $15 million versus an adjusted net loss of $8.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Acreage Holdings disclosed a pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.1 million compared to a pro forma adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.29 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.39 million far outpaces the $4.73-million adjusted EBITDA in the corresponding period last year. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"The third quarter was highlighted by tremendous progress of our long-term plan. We launched great cannabis brands that are receiving strong influencer praise, continued building out our wholesale businesses across our national footprint, and achieved 100 percent retail distribution in the fast growing market of Pennsylvania," Chairman and CEO Kevin Murphy said in a statement. 

“Importantly, we also have a path to secure the capital resources necessary to fund our future expansion and acquisition activities. The last six months have been challenging for the entire industry, but as I have emphasized since day one, this is a long game and I have never been more optimistic about the future of Acreage.”

Acreage shares were trading 0.2% higher at $4.83 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Acreage Holdings, GreenAcreage Announce Sale-Leaseback Deal Worth $70M

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Acreage Holdings CEO Kevin Murphy. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Posted-In: Kevin MurphyCannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
3 Key Highlights From AxisWire's 2019 Cannabis Trend Report
Acreage Holdings, GreenAcreage Announce Sale-Leaseback Deal Worth $70M
The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.35
-0.21
- 1.13%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.72
-0.142
- 1.1%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.62
-0.0361
- 0.47%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.36
-0.6
- 0.19%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards were held Nov. 8 at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto. In addition to top names in cannabis, the ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

Cronos Group Posts Q3 Revenue of CA$12.7 Million, Launches New CBD Brand PEACE+

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) posted third-quarter net revenue of CA$12.7 million ($9.6 million) Tuesday, up by 238% from CA$3.8 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tesla Finally Settles On Berlin For Its Next Gigafactory

Weekly Fuel Report