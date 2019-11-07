Vapen MJ Changing Its Name To Vext Science

By J Rodrigo Safdiye

Vapen MJ Ventures Corp (OTC: VAPNF) (CSE:VAPN), a cannabinoid extraction company, announced Thursday it will be changing its name from Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation to Vext Science.

The company will also change its ticker symbols, going to “VEXTF” on the OTCQX and “VEXT” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All changes will be effective Tuesday, Nov. 12. According to a press release, the share capital of the company suffered no changes, and shareholders are not obligated to exchange their share certificates for new ones.

Why The Change?

This company re-brand emphasizes VEXT's increasing geographic growth and market dominance over the cannabinoid extraction market, the press release explains.

The new name embraces the elaborate processes of high-quality extractions and incorporates all the various THC and CBD products manufactured by VEXT. Vapen™ will remain as the retail and consumer-facing brand of the company.

"Our core-competencies and key differentiators lie in our strong operational procedures, particularly in the extraction processes and science-based approach to manufacturing to our high quality and purity standards," Foudner and CEO Thai Nguyen said in the release. "Vext Science provides our partners crucial expertise in SOPs, equipment and cannabinoid extraction techniques as we grow through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships."

Image from corporate presentation.