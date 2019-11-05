Veritas Farms CBD Products Now Sold In Southeastern Grocers' BI-LO, Winn-Dixie Stores

Veritas Farms (OTC: VFRM) announced Tuesday that its full spectrum CBD products will now be available for purchase in Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Various CBD products including tinctures, capsules, gummies, salves, lotions and pet tinctures will be available for purchase across 152 of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. stores throughout Florida and South Carolina.

“We are excited to grow our chain grocery presence with South Eastern Grocers in their Winn Dixie brand of grocery stores," CEO and co-founder Alexander M. Salgado said in a statement. "As a highly regarded grocery retailer, their entrance into the full spectrum hemp oil category with Veritas Farms further signals the growing significance of the category and Veritas Farms ability to capitalize on chain retail opportunities.

“We look forward to working with and supporting Winn Dixie’s full spectrum hemp oil category.”