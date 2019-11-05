Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northern Swan, Colombia-Based Cannabis Producer Clever Leaves Integrate Operations
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Northern Swan, Colombia-Based Cannabis Producer Clever Leaves Integrate Operations

Northern Swan Holdings, a U.S.-based multinational cannabis operator, and Clever Leaves, a Colombian licensed cannabis producer and exporter, have completed their corporate integration, bringing more accountability, oversight and synergies to Northern Swan’s international operations.

The deal pertains to all of Clever Leaves and Northern Swan’s assets in Canada, Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The fused company will operate as Clever Leaves.

Related Story: Clever Leaves Completes First Hemp-Based CBD Products Commercial Export From Colombia To UK

"This integration is a pivotal moment not only for Northern Swan and Clever Leaves, but for the expansion of the cannabis industry overall," Northern Swan CEO Kyle Detwiler said. "The expertise honed in Colombia for creating ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and extraction capabilities will travel globally now, helping provide other international patients with high quality medical grade cannabis."

Adding to these comments, Clever Leaves President Andrés Fajardo told Benzinga, “Clever Leaves continues to expand its presence across the globe with the highest quality pharmaceutical-grade hemp and cannabis. This union intensifies our potential to transform the cannabis supply chain on a global scale and solidifies our multinational presence."

Photo courtesy of Clever Leaves.

Posted-In: Andres Fajardo Clever Leaves Kyle Detwiler Northern SwanCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.25
0.0506
+ 0.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.54
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.95
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.35
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Europa Transatlantic Forum
November 5, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis Europa Leaders Summit
November 7, 2019
NEW YORK, NY
Evolve Health and Wellness Expo
November 8, 2019 - November 9, 2019
VANCOUVER, BC
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
see all

Aphria Obtains License For 1.3M Square Foot Greenhouse, Doubling Canadian Production Capacity

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday it has obtained a Health Canada cultivation license for its Aphria Diamond cannabis greenhouse ... read more

How To Tell If Your Vape Cartridge Is Safe And Not Counterfeit (Updated)

By WeedMaps News' Tyler Koslow, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. This article was originally published on Weedmaps News in May 2019 before it ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Tablets, Smart Storage, Holiday Kits, Softgels, Pre-Rolls, A Child-Resistant Vape

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Sanofi, BioCryst's Edema Drug In Japan, Myriad's Q1 Disappointment