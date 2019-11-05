Northern Swan, Colombia-Based Cannabis Producer Clever Leaves Integrate Operations

Northern Swan Holdings, a U.S.-based multinational cannabis operator, and Clever Leaves, a Colombian licensed cannabis producer and exporter, have completed their corporate integration, bringing more accountability, oversight and synergies to Northern Swan’s international operations.

The deal pertains to all of Clever Leaves and Northern Swan’s assets in Canada, Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The fused company will operate as Clever Leaves.

"This integration is a pivotal moment not only for Northern Swan and Clever Leaves, but for the expansion of the cannabis industry overall," Northern Swan CEO Kyle Detwiler said. "The expertise honed in Colombia for creating ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and extraction capabilities will travel globally now, helping provide other international patients with high quality medical grade cannabis."

Adding to these comments, Clever Leaves President Andrés Fajardo told Benzinga, “Clever Leaves continues to expand its presence across the globe with the highest quality pharmaceutical-grade hemp and cannabis. This union intensifies our potential to transform the cannabis supply chain on a global scale and solidifies our multinational presence."

Photo courtesy of Clever Leaves.