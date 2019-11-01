Market Overview

iCAN, Headquarters Partner Up To Bring Israeli Innovations To California Cannabis Market
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Headquarters (HQ), a Los Angeles-based company set out to solve a fundamental problem for international companies and brands looking to do business in California, has teamed up with Israel-based iCAN Israel-Cannabis to bring innovative cannabis companies from Israel to the US market, particularly California.

Daniel Abrahami, co-founder and CEO of HQ said “the issue in California is two-fold: a high barrier to entry, including the cost and complexity of acquiring licenses and finding and securing suitable locations, and secondly a lack of innovation in a market heavily dependent on legacy products.”

See Also: The Land Of Milk And Honey...And Cannabis?

For his part, iCAN foudner and CEO Saul Kaye, who has access to some of the most advanced cannabis companies and technologies, noted the local market is very small.

“Israel has the highest number of PhDs per capita in the world, and we're No. 2 in cannabis patents outside of China,” he told Benzinga. “Israel has so much to offer the cannabis industry, particularly in helping patients get the right care they so deserve.”

When the two met in 2018 at iCAN's CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, they realized they could help solve each other’s problems.

“iCAN has the IP and ecosystem of companies, and HQ has the licenses and expertise to navigate the California regulatory and commercial terrain,” Kaye said.

