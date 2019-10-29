Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DionyMed Fails To Restructure Debt, Heads For Receivership

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 2:13pm   Comments
Share:
DionyMed Fails To Restructure Debt, Heads For Receivership

The multistate cannabis brand DionyMed Brands Inc (OTC: DYMEF) said Tuesday it failed to restructure its debt or find a strategic buyer to acquire its assets.

What Happened

DionyMed said Oct. 23 that it would work with lenders on reaching a restructuring solution for its business to continue operating.

On Tuesday, the company said its actions failed to generate any positive results.

The company is in default of $24.81 million plus any additional interest, fees and expenses.

GLAS America, a collateral agent under the company's January credit agreement, served DionyMed with a petition to the Supreme Court of British Columbia to seek the appointment of a receiver over all of the company's properties and assets.

Why It's Important

GLAS already advised the company it will proceed with a receivership application, and the company has no intention of opposing the appointment of a receiver, DionyMed said.

DionyMed's four directors said they will resign upon the appointment of a receiver.

What's Next

The Receivership Petition is scheduled to be heard Oct. 29 in Vancouver.

Related Links:

Educating Investors, Consumers Alike: NorCal's CMO Talks Cannabis Marketing

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DYMEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs
DionyMed CEO, COO Resign
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.46
-0.55
- 3.93%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.15
-0.287
- 3.4%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.73
-0.445
- 2.21%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.75
0.41
+ 0.14%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Certification Council's Cannabis Sustainability Symposium Series
October 29, 2019
WORCESTER, MA
4th Annual Cannabis Lab Conference & Expo
October 28, 2019 - October 29, 2019
MIAMI, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
see all

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CNBC Survey Points To Fed Cut Rate; Grades Trump Better On Economy Than Warren, Sanders