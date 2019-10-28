Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
October 28, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of October 21st – 27th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Conference Chicago Recap | Featuring Red White & Bloom

Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Was The Talk of The Event

Looking back on the event a few days later it’s easy to see that Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) and it’s CEO Brad Rogers were one of the main attractions at the conference.

READ FULL BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE ARTICLE

9. Green Thumb vs MedMen: Which Stock Should Investors Buy or Short?

GTII vs MMEN – Which U.S. MSO Offers a More Attractive Investment?

READ FULL GTII VS MMEN ARTICLE

8. CannTrust Lays off an Additional 140 Employees as Special Committee Probe Wraps Up

CannTrust Says it Submitted a ‘Remediation Plan’ to Health Canada to Regain Compliance

CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) is laying off 140 employees, or roughly 25% of its remaining workforce. The layoffs will occur in phases between late October and the end of 2019 and are expected to save the company approximately $400,000 per month.

READ FULL CANNTRUST ARTICLE

7. Green Organic Dutchman Tried to Sell its Unfinished New Pot Facility

TGOD Asked $94.2 Million in a Leaseback Deal, There Were No Takers

The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) says it has taken its Ancaster, Ontario greenhouse off the market after attempting to sell the facility through a leaseback arrangement earlier this month. TGOD had invested $107 million in the facility and its equipment.

READ FULL TGOD ARTICLE

6. HEXO Announces $70 Million Financing, Delays Q4 Earnings

$70 Million Private Placement to be Led by Company Insiders and Long-Term Investors

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO) will now report its Q4 earnings tomorrow.

READ FULL HEXO ARTICLE

5. Canopy Growth to Expand in the U.K., Luxembourg

The Cannabis Giant is Widening its European Footprint

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced that its Spectrum Therapeutics division has obtained licenses from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Home Office to store and distribute cannabis-based medicinal products in the United Kingdom.

READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE

4. Cannabis Stocks Now Appeal To Value Investors

Prices Are Lower Today, and the Ratio Looks Better for Many of These Companies

The cannabis industry has attracted many growth investors over the past few years, but the steep decline across the board has left some companies that I think should appeal to value investors.

READ FULL VALUE INVESTING ARTICLE

3. 128 Million People About to Gain Access to Legal Pot: What it Means for Marijuana Stocks

Mexico is Very Close to Opening a Huge New Legal Recreational Pot Market, But the News Might Not be as Great for Marijuana Stocks as you Think

Some marijuana stocks could be winners when the large Mexican marijuana market opens for business. I’d put Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) at the top of the list.

READ FULL MEXICO CANNABIS ARTICLE

2. Molson Coors Sets Date for CBD Beverages with Partner HEXO

The Portfolio of Drinks Hitting Shelves in Canada Will Be Called Flow Glow

Beer giant Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) has set a December date to roll out a line of CBD-infused beverages in Canada with partner HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO).

READ FULL MOLSON HEXO ARTICLE

1. Bruce Linton Says Canada is at Risk of Losing First-Mover Advantage

Former Canopy Growth Boss Sounds Off on Current State of Canadian Cannabis Market

Canada can maintain its place as global weed kingpin if it would only “Wake Up and Smell the Bud.”

READ FULL BRUCE LINTON ARTICLE

Image by NickyPe from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry Hemp The Cannabis InvestorCannabis Markets

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
