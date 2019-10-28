Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of October 21st – 27th, 2019.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. VIDEO: Benzinga Cannabis Conference Chicago Recap | Featuring Red White & Bloom
Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Was The Talk of The Event
Looking back on the event a few days later it’s easy to see that Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) and it’s CEO Brad Rogers were one of the main attractions at the conference.
READ FULL BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE ARTICLE
9. Green Thumb vs MedMen: Which Stock Should Investors Buy or Short?
GTII vs MMEN – Which U.S. MSO Offers a More Attractive Investment?
- The case for Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF)
- The case for MedMen (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF)
- Financial Comparison and Conclusion
READ FULL GTII VS MMEN ARTICLE
8. CannTrust Lays off an Additional 140 Employees as Special Committee Probe Wraps Up
CannTrust Says it Submitted a ‘Remediation Plan’ to Health Canada to Regain Compliance
CannTrust Holdings (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) is laying off 140 employees, or roughly 25% of its remaining workforce. The layoffs will occur in phases between late October and the end of 2019 and are expected to save the company approximately $400,000 per month.
7. Green Organic Dutchman Tried to Sell its Unfinished New Pot Facility
TGOD Asked $94.2 Million in a Leaseback Deal, There Were No Takers
The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTCQX: TGODF) says it has taken its Ancaster, Ontario greenhouse off the market after attempting to sell the facility through a leaseback arrangement earlier this month. TGOD had invested $107 million in the facility and its equipment.
6. HEXO Announces $70 Million Financing, Delays Q4 Earnings
$70 Million Private Placement to be Led by Company Insiders and Long-Term Investors
HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO) will now report its Q4 earnings tomorrow.
5. Canopy Growth to Expand in the U.K., Luxembourg
The Cannabis Giant is Widening its European Footprint
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced that its Spectrum Therapeutics division has obtained licenses from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Home Office to store and distribute cannabis-based medicinal products in the United Kingdom.
READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE
4. Cannabis Stocks Now Appeal To Value Investors
Prices Are Lower Today, and the Ratio Looks Better for Many of These Companies
The cannabis industry has attracted many growth investors over the past few years, but the steep decline across the board has left some companies that I think should appeal to value investors.
READ FULL VALUE INVESTING ARTICLE
3. 128 Million People About to Gain Access to Legal Pot: What it Means for Marijuana Stocks
Mexico is Very Close to Opening a Huge New Legal Recreational Pot Market, But the News Might Not be as Great for Marijuana Stocks as you Think
Some marijuana stocks could be winners when the large Mexican marijuana market opens for business. I’d put Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) at the top of the list.
READ FULL MEXICO CANNABIS ARTICLE
2. Molson Coors Sets Date for CBD Beverages with Partner HEXO
The Portfolio of Drinks Hitting Shelves in Canada Will Be Called Flow Glow
Beer giant Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) has set a December date to roll out a line of CBD-infused beverages in Canada with partner HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO).
1. Bruce Linton Says Canada is at Risk of Losing First-Mover Advantage
Former Canopy Growth Boss Sounds Off on Current State of Canadian Cannabis Market
Canada can maintain its place as global weed kingpin if it would only “Wake Up and Smell the Bud.”
READ FULL BRUCE LINTON ARTICLE
