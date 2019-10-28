Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) has finalized the use of its Cloud ERP solution.

Aphria is also using ComplianceQuest's Enterprise Quality Management System, according to the announcement.

Rootstocks’ Cloud ERP is intended to answer the demands of the cannabis industry, the company said. Its ERP solution offers a plethora of management services, including supply chain, finance, production, and lot and serial number trackability.

The software allows Aphria to professionally optimize production, leverage "track and trace" capabilities, manage inventory and closing, maintain compliance with GMP and GPP, minimize compliance costs, boost profitability and benefit from single-cloud platform interoperability with ComplianceQuest, according to Rootstock Software.

"We’re honored to be working with a company of Aphria’s caliber and standing in the cannabis industry," Rootstock Software CEO Pat Garrehy said in a statement.

"We were thrilled when the company first selected our Cloud ERP, and now that they’ve finished implementation, we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ll be able to accomplish with the full benefits of our system in place."

Aphria shares were trading down 2.32% at $5.47 at the time of publication Monday.