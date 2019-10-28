Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) has finalized the use of its Cloud ERP solution.

Aphria is also using ComplianceQuest's Enterprise Quality Management System, according to the announcement. 

Rootstocks’ Cloud ERP is intended to answer the demands of the cannabis industry, the company said. Its ERP solution offers a plethora of management services, including supply chain, finance, production, and lot and serial number trackability.

The software allows Aphria to professionally optimize production, leverage "track and trace" capabilities, manage inventory and closing, maintain compliance with GMP and GPP, minimize compliance costs, boost profitability and benefit from single-cloud platform interoperability with ComplianceQuest, according to Rootstock Software. 

See Also: Aphria Rallies On 'Second Consecutive Quarter Of Profitable Growth'

"We’re honored to be working with a company of Aphria’s caliber and standing in the cannabis industry," Rootstock Software CEO Pat Garrehy said in a statement. 

"We were thrilled when the company first selected our Cloud ERP, and now that they’ve finished implementation, we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ll be able to accomplish with the full benefits of our system in place." 

Aphria shares were trading down 2.32% at $5.47 at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: ComplianceQuest ERP Rootstock SoftwareCannabis News Contracts Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APHA)

Prohibition Partners: German Cannabis Market Could Reach $18B By 2028
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 24, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 22, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 21, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.65
0.1294
+ 1.52%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.70
0.21
+ 1.02%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.60
2.01
+ 0.67%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.21
0.0713
+ 0.5%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week