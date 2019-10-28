Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Share:
CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in cannabis) seeking to address everything from skin care issues to anxiety, medical ailments and even pet health.

Despite growing demand, the CBD industry operates with limited regulation and a lack of meaningful standards and oversight. In fact, a study released by Portland-based LegitScript shows significant gaps in product claims and the presence of dangerous substances in some products. The study highlights problematic business processes, including website noncompliance and troubling financial practices.

Key findings include:

  • Potency gaps: More than half of products tested contained significantly less CBD than stated in packaging.
  • Dangerous ingredients: One of 30 products tested had 18.5 times the allowable amount of lead in it, while one product contained 5.6 times the permissible amount of ethylene oxide - a known carcinogen.
  • Business practices: 98% of online CBD merchants were out of compliance in terms of types of products sold, jurisdictions shipped, and marketing claims made.

“There are many legitimate CBD providers in the market, but they are overshadowed by troublesome players with suspect products and business practices. At a certain point, rampant noncompliance can lead to a devastating loss of consumer trust," John Horton, LegitScript's President and CEO, told Benzinga. “For the CBD market to grow and thrive, the issues uncovered in this study must be addressed. Certification and monitoring will go a long way to help the industry gain the legitimacy it seeks.”

Photo by Javier Hasse. Image courtesy of LegitScript.

Posted-In: CBD LegitScriptCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.09
-0.05
- 0.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.46
-0.03
- 0.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.52
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.59
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cryptocurrencies Remain Bullish Following China's Praise For Blockchain: Market Wrap-Up