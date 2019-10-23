Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Frontier Data COO: Cannabis Companies Need 'Real Reasons' For Mergers
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2019 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
New Frontier Data COO: Cannabis Companies Need 'Real Reasons' For Mergers

Acronyms like THC and CBD aren't enough to create a brand, New Frontier Data COO Gary Allen said Tuesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

Brands must go further in their marketing and brand development, he said in a keynote. 

"We have to do some things in this industry, just like every other mature market. We have to bank. We have to standardize," Allen said. 

New Frontier is one of many brands at the conference in the midst of significant M&A activity, the COO said. 

The cannabis data company announced the acquisition of Zefyr Oct. 9 and the acquisition of Civilized one day later.  

More brands are likely to merge as legalization continues, Allen said — but they shouldn't unless there's a viable reason to do so. 

"We have to have real reasons for our companies to come together, operate together ... with an agency, and then obviously succeed."

Related Links:

New Frontier Data Announces Plans To Acquire Civilized Worldwide

New Frontier Data Study Deepens Understanding Of California Cannabis Cultivation Epicenter, Humboldt County

Photo by Asa Barron Photography. 

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Cannabis Capital Conference Gary Allen New Frontier DataCannabis News Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.17
0.39
+ 1.97%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.32
0.1565
+ 1.92%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.91
0.21
+ 1.53%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.04
0.05
+ 0.02%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Migraines And Marijuana: The Science