New Frontier Data Study Deepens Understanding Of California Cannabis Cultivation Epicenter, Humboldt County
New Frontier Data  
October 17, 2019 9:48am   Comments
New Frontier Data Study Deepens Understanding Of California Cannabis Cultivation Epicenter, Humboldt County

New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence for the global cannabis industry, releases a new study in partnership with Humboldt Green, Sunboldt Grown, and Ice Box Flat Farms, the 2019 California Cannabis Cultivation Report: A Humboldt Perspective. The report is a first-of-its-kind study into one of the most influential and experienced cannabis grower communities in the world. Surveying over 100 cannabis growers in California's Humboldt County region, New Frontier Data examines ongoing challenges and emerging opportunities amid California's transition to a legal, regulated market.

"With rising concerns over vaping products, CBD supplements and overall cannabis-driven substances, consumers will look to brands that can provide clarity and confidence in product safety and quality control," said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data. "Humboldt growers' commitment to higher quality cultivation standards is gaining increased traction across the industry, especially as manufacturers look to mitigate heightened concern and scrutiny over both regulated and unregulated products."

Key findings from the report include:

  • 25% of all California cannabis cultivation licenses are held by Humboldt County growers
  • 81% of cannabis growers surveyed have been cultivating for more than 10 years
  • 59% of growers surveyed report harvesting 2.5 oz. or more per square foot of grow space, reflecting the cultivation expertise in the region
  • 43% of growers surveyed draw electricity from the grid, reflecting efforts made to lower electricity costs

To download the FREE 2019 California Cannabis Cultivation Report: A Humboldt Perspectivehttps://newfrontierdata.com/product/2019-california-cannabis-cultivation-report-a-humboldt-perspective/

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data's reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, U.K.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: http://www.NewFrontierData.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Kowalski

media@NewFrontierData.com

1-844-420-3882 ext. 3

The post New Frontier Data Study Deepens Understanding of California Cannabis Cultivation Epicenter, Humboldt County appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: California cannabis industry CBD New Frontier DataCannabis Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

