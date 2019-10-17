Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out cannabis products that will be authorized for sale in December.

The company’s new products will include vapes, concentrates and edibles will be sold to consumers across Canada.

"Aurora's product development and Insight teams have done tremendous work to formulate new products in a variety of formats that we think will exceed consumer expectations and drive category growth," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.

"Aurora has built industry-leading cannabis capacity and scalability supported by our consumer research and retail distribution bench strength to launch this next generation of cannabis products into the Canadian market. We are ready to ship product as soon as the regulations allow and are excited for consumers and patients to finally have access to a greater selection of product forms. We are already working on expanding the range of new products beyond those that will initially launch."

To make the launch of new generation products possible, Aurora said it has formed production centers in Eastern and Western Canada at Aurora River, Aurora Sky And Aurora Vie.

The new product categories that will be produced in these centers include vapes, concentrates and edibles, Aurora said.

Aurora is collaborating on edible production with companies such as JACEK Chocolate Couture, WG Pro-Manufacturing and Touché Bakery.

The new product forms are subject to a Health Canada 60-day review period that starts Thursday, the company said.

Aurora shares were trading 5.54% higher at $3.81 in Thursday's premarket session.

