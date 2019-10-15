Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Growth Sells Stake In AusCann For $6.3M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Canopy Growth Sells Stake In AusCann For $6.3M

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE: CGC) said Tuesday it has sold 42 million AusCann Group shares.

The company sold AusCann’s shares through an of market block trade at 15 cents per share for gross proceeds of $6.3 million. The sale accounts for Canopy Growth’s total 13.2% interest in AusCann.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"Canopy Growth remains optimistic about the future of the Australian medical cannabis market and will continue to collaborate with the team at Auscann to support greater physician understanding and patient access to high quality cannabis products throughout Australia," Canopy Growth CEO Mark Zekulin said in a statement.

"The decision to divest our position in AusCann, which we obtained three years ago in exchange for support provided, will allow us to sharpen our focus on our wholly-owned operations in the market, while continuing to collaborate with our partners at AusCann."

Canopy Growth's Global Senior Director of Clinical Science, Dr. Marcel Bonn-Miller will remain his position on the AusCann board of directors to help any future partnership.

Canopy Growth’s shares traded higher by 7.5% at $20.28 at time of publication.

Posted-In: AusCann Mark ZekulinCannabis News Insider Trades Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.58
1.15
+ 6.24%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.25
0.3965
+ 5.05%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.68
0.61
+ 4.67%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.13
2.1
+ 0.71%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property In Detroit Suburb, Signs Lease Agreement With LivWell Michigan

Last week, Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced it acquired a 156,000 sq. ft. property in ... read more

Richard Prince, Darren Romanelli And MedMen Collaborate On Cannabis Line Launch

Famed artist Richard Prince is now in the cannabis industry. Starting Monday, cannabis consumers can find Katz + Dogg at select MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: ... read more

CannTrust Board Takes Next Steps To Gain Regulatory Approval

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares rocketed higher by 16% on Monday after the company reported its next step in bringing its cannabis production ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Latest US-China Tariff Deal Does Not Address "Structural Issues"