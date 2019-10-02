Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Legalizing Cannabis: Five Things For European Countries To Know
New Frontier Data  
October 02, 2019 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Legalizing Cannabis: Five Things For European Countries To Know

By Bill Griffin, New frontier Data Special Contributor

"The future is already here," according to speculative fiction writer William Gibson, "it's just not very evenly distributed.

The future of cannabis is here, and it is playing out in North America. Analysis of data generated from the U.S. market gives Europe the advantage of having a roadmap for the dynamic new markets.

Some takeaways from New Frontier Data's recent release, "The U.S. Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook", offers European countries some ideas about what a cannabis-infused future may look like.

1 – Shifting Public Attitudes: The Cannabis Snowball Effect

Changes in public attitudes and perceptions toward cannabis are already taking hold in Europe. Medical cannabis is becoming a reality in the majority of European member states, and patient-advocacy groups are increasingly holding politicians' feet to the fire regarding policies and access for medical cannabis. Examples from U.S. states demonstrate how such tensions do not end with legalisation alone.

As public perception warms towards cannabis for medical use the conversation inevitable brings in calls for legalisation of adult use.

Meantime, as the public warms to positive effects from medical cannabis, a majority of voters come to expect a more sensible governmental approach for reforms and adult-use programs. New Frontier Data has not identified any instance where public opinion declined following legalization among the United States, though it has found some instances where reform followed on from one legalized state to its neighboring states.

[Graphic page 57 U.S. support for full legalization.]

2 – Safe Access to Medical Cannabis Improves People's Quality of Life

"Cannabis a little bit reduces the pain, a little bit improves the sleep, a little bit improves the mood, and a little bit increases the appetite. In total, you have a huge improvement in the quality of life," explained Professor Dedi Meiri of the Technion Faculty of Biology in Israel, speaking during a recent episode of the Cannabis Conversation podcast.

New Frontier Data found that in states where medical cannabis was available, there was a reduction in other more potentially harmful pharmaceutical drugs such as opioids, painkillers, sleeping tablets, or antidepressants. Research showed that pain management was by far the most widely cited condition for use in legalized medical cannabis markets.

[Chart on page 50]

3 – Cannabis Is an Economic Engine

Colorado, the first U.S. state to legalize cannabis for adult use, has seen some 3,000 licensed cannabis businesses create nearly 39,000 jobs while generating over $1 billion in tax revenues.

Where cannabis is legal for medical use, the growth of revenue from annual sales has been around 17%, with growth for adult-use markets around 16% year-over-year. While competitive forces drive down the cost of raw materials during a sustained growth in demand, the transition of consumers from the illicit market meanwhile creates a net gain in revenues generated.

As legal state markets mature and momentum builds for national cannabis reform, investors have shown increasing willingness to take on risks to capture first-mover advantages in a dynamic and fragmented but high-opportunity industry still relatively lacking in large players. The same conditions can be seen happening in Europe, where countries with favourable cannabis legislation are seeing inward investment.

[Cannabis industry investments chart page 91]

4 – Decreased Alcohol Sales

Demographic differences, social changes, and heightened awareness about the negative health impacts of drinking seem to be driving a significant disruption of the alcohol industry. Young people tend to be more progressive towards cannabis use, which is regarded as a safer alternative to alcoholic beverages. Among legal markets, they are able to choose cannabis as a partial or complete substitute.

A drop is alcohol consumption across Europe will likely have a contagious effect in other social impacts, including a reduction in violence, fewer alcohol-related accidents, and less of a burden on policing and health care.

[Graphic national spending shifts on cannabis page 90]

5 – Erosion of Illicit Markets

Though legalization of cannabis does not immediately eradicate illicit markets, it does substantially erode it, meaning that more money spent on cannabis can be channeled into legitimate businesses, and to generate tax revenues. The New Frontier Data's report also tracks how in states where cannabis is not legal in any form, the trade in illicit cannabis grows.

The post Legalising Cannabis: Five Things for European Countries to Know appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced from Google

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Eurozone Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.25
-0.04
- 0.2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.99
-0.01
- 0.07%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.72
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$293.32
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019