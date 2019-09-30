Market Overview

'Key Milestone': Cresco Labs Obtains First Adult-Use Cultivation Approvals In Illinois
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2019 11:06am
'Key Milestone': Cresco Labs Obtains First Adult-Use Cultivation Approvals In Illinois

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBF) said Monday that its three Illinois-based cultivation facilities have obtained approval from the state's Department of Agriculture for adult-use cannabis cultivation.

The three facilities combined offer 630,000 square feet of cultivation space and are based in Lincoln, Kankakee and Joliet, the company said.

“We are very pleased to receive the first adult-use cultivation approvals granted in Illinois, which speaks to our continued success in efficiently executing on our strategic priorities,” Charlie Bachtell, Cresco's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The new approvals are "a key milestone" for the company as it prepares to welcome the legalization of recreational cannabis in Illinois in 2020, emphasizing that the company is the only one with the maximum number of cultivation facilities in the state, he said. 

“We continue to have the leading share of the Illinois medical use cannabis market, and we believe the exceptional progress we have made this year to expand our cultivation capacity and retail dispensary network in Illinois will position Cresco Labs to be the market leader in recreational cannabis as well.”

Cresco shares were falling by 5.12% at $5.60 at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Tobacco Company Imperial Brands, Auxly Cannabis Close On Partnership, $92.8M Investment

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) announced Wednesday the closing of a transaction with Imperial Tobacco Group plc (OTC: IMBBY). As ... read more

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

A vote in Congress to ease banking restrictions on cannabis companies is being praised for the possibility the legislation could make operating in the ... read more

The 'Who, What, When, Where And Why Of CBD': Nonprofit Releases Results Of Wide-Ranging Survey

Project CBD, a California-based nonprofit focused on researching the medical applications of CBD, released the results of its first CBD survey. The ... read more
