Aphria Launches 'Aphria Educates,' A New Cannabis Education Program
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) announced Tuesday the beginning of its cannabis education program called "Aphria Educates." The idea behind this program is to provide knowledge to Canadian adults about the cautious and safe use of all cannabis products.

The first event from the program will be in collaboration with a Canadian non-profit organization called Drugs Free Kids Canada and it will consist of a two-city panel. The panels named Aphria Educates with Drug Free Kids Canada will concentrate on raising awareness of the potential harms of cannabis for kids and also advise parents on how to deal with the cannabis-related issues.

The company brought important names from the education world to be a part of the program, such as Susan Hutt from Drug Free Canada, Michelle Latinsky, the company’s director of education, and Nikita Stanley and Aleks Jassem from The Rebel Mama.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The panels are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively.

“Cannabis education is a cornerstone of our Corporate Social Responsibility platform and is paramount in everything we do at Aphria Inc. We are proud to launch Aphria Educates, an engaging program that is designed to educate on the safe and responsible use of legal cannabis,” said Irwin D. Simon, Aphria’s Interim CEO.

“There is no better partner than Drug Free Kids Canada to help kick off this first initiative of Aphria Educates, which we believe will deliver important information and will encourage necessary dialogue among Canadian parents and their children.”

Aphria’s stock closed Tuesday’s session at $5.70 per share.

Posted-In: Aphria Educates Canada

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

How Much Is The Price Of An Eighth Where You Live?

By WeedMaps News' Valli Herman, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The most affordable place to buy an eighth of weed in August 2019 was once ... read more

Benzinga Cannabis' Javier Hasse To Speak At Major Events In The U.S., Jamaica, Argentina

DETROIT, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial technology company centered on delivering actionable trading insights, is announcing its ... read more

GW Pharma's CBD Seizure Drug Epidiolex Approved In Europe As Adjunctive Therapy

In another milestone, cannabinoid-based drug maker GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday the European regulatory agency has given the ... read more
