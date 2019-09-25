Aphria Launches 'Aphria Educates,' A New Cannabis Education Program

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) announced Tuesday the beginning of its cannabis education program called "Aphria Educates." The idea behind this program is to provide knowledge to Canadian adults about the cautious and safe use of all cannabis products.

The first event from the program will be in collaboration with a Canadian non-profit organization called Drugs Free Kids Canada and it will consist of a two-city panel. The panels named Aphria Educates with Drug Free Kids Canada will concentrate on raising awareness of the potential harms of cannabis for kids and also advise parents on how to deal with the cannabis-related issues.

The company brought important names from the education world to be a part of the program, such as Susan Hutt from Drug Free Canada, Michelle Latinsky, the company’s director of education, and Nikita Stanley and Aleks Jassem from The Rebel Mama.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The panels are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively.

“Cannabis education is a cornerstone of our Corporate Social Responsibility platform and is paramount in everything we do at Aphria Inc. We are proud to launch Aphria Educates, an engaging program that is designed to educate on the safe and responsible use of legal cannabis,” said Irwin D. Simon, Aphria’s Interim CEO.

“There is no better partner than Drug Free Kids Canada to help kick off this first initiative of Aphria Educates, which we believe will deliver important information and will encourage necessary dialogue among Canadian parents and their children.”

Aphria’s stock closed Tuesday’s session at $5.70 per share.