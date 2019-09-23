Market Overview

Curaleaf To Offer First Medical Cannabis Flower Products In New York
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Curaleaf To Offer First Medical Cannabis Flower Products In New York
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF) announced Monday that Curaleaf NewYork has launched New York State’s first medical flower products, Curaleaf Ground Flower Pods.

The products are launched at the company’s Carle Place dispensary in Nassau County, Long Island, but they will be available at its all four dispensaries’ soon, the company said.

Per the press release, each Curaleaf Ground Flower Pod contains 350 mg of active cannabinoids, or a total of 700mg in a package of 3.5kg, in a 20:1 THC:CBD ratio in Sativa and Indica strains.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"Curaleaf is very pleased to be launching the first medical cannabis flower products to be offered in New York state, which is first and foremost a win for our patients," Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf, said in a statement.

"Flower is cannabis in its raw form and therefore the most affordable form of cannabis. We can increase patient access by providing more affordable products and offering more options for patients in the medical program. We'd like to thank the Department of Health for permitting us to sell vapable flower. We believe it's an important step toward making natural products available in New York."

Helping With Pain

Dr. Grace Forde, MD, Director of Neurological Services at North American Partners in Pain Management in Long Island commented on the importance of other forms of medical cannabis.

"As a practitioner in the Long Island area, I strive to help patients attain the most effective medicine to treat their conditions. It's extremely beneficial to patients to offer more options beyond cannabis oil. In addition to being more affordable and all-natural, vaporizing cured ground flower cannabis produces effects faster than oral solutions and is therefore better suited for treating certain medical conditions,” she said in a statement.

Price Action

Shares of Curaleaf were trading down 0.21% at $7.97 Monday afternoon.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

