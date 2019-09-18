Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Synthetic Marijuana, Fentanyl Found In CBD-Labeled Products
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
Report: Synthetic Marijuana, Fentanyl Found In CBD-Labeled Products
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Dozens of people have ended up in the emergency room over the past two years due to illegal synthetic marijuana that was marketed as CBD, reports the Associated Press.

Data collected by law enforcement agencies and laboratories showed 128 positive samples out of more than 350 that were tested, the AP said. Most of those that contained synthetic marijuana were vape products, and 36 were edibles. 

Three samples even contained the strong opioid fentanyl, a drug involved in about 30,000 overdose deaths last year.

The AP said it paid for the analysis of 30 vapes, and 10 of them had synthetic marijuana, known as K2 or Spice.

The vapes were also examined for CBD. The results revealed that eight had no traceable level of CBD, and 14 were less than 0.3% CBD by weight. 

The rest had between 1.07% and 8.87% CBD by weight, the AP said.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Among the tested products was Green Machine, a pod compatible with Juul electronic cigarettes that was purchased in California, Maryland and Florida.

Interestingly, as many as four out of seven pods had synthetic marijuana, but the chemical found depended on the point of sale and the flavor of the product. 

“It’s Russian roulette,” James Neal-Kababick, director of Flora Research Laboratories, which tested the products, told the AP. 

In recent weeks, vaping has been the source of safety and regulatory concerns, with hundreds of consumers suffering from lung illnesses and several of them dying.

The AP emphasized that law enforcement and its findings cannot be taken as representative of the entire CBD market.

Consumers who have a problem with a CBD product should call a local poison control center at 1-800-222-1222.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Associated Press CBDCannabis News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.70
-0.2894
- 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$23.83
-0.26
- 1.08%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.68
-1.27
- 0.42%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.81
-0.0153
- 0.14%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development

Market research and cannabis consultancy company Brightfield Group on Tuesday released a report analyzing the current state of the Latin American cannabis ... read more

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left?

GM Cuts Production At Canadian Plant As Strike Hits US Parts Shipments