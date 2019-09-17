Oregon Lab Offers Vitamin E Acetate Test For Vapes

With concern over vaping safety mounting and a seventh person's death attributed to vaping-related causes, a testing lab in Oregon is offering a solution.

Pixis Lab, a food, environmental and cannabis testing lab, has created a matrix that detects vitamin E acetate in cannabis products, according to Willamette Week.

At the beginning of September, The New York State Department of Health said the new focus of its investigation into vaping-related illnesses is vitamin E acetate.

Pixis Labs has developed a test that detects the substance.

The company began offering testing services to the public Monday, according to Willamette Week.

"Anyone who's…not even just generating cartridges and oils, anybody who's ancillary in this service line is interested in having this as an additional test for their product," Derrick Tanner, Pixis Lab spokesman, told the alternative weekly newspaper.

"Everyone's concerned about it right now."

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission does not currently demand vitamin E acetate testing in cannabis products, but things may change soon.

Commission spokesman Mark Pettinger told Willamette Week: "because of the vaping illness crisis, the OLCC will consider taking whatever action is necessary to protect consumer health, including the recall of tainted product, and banning inclusion of questionable additives into marijuana products that threaten human health and public safety."

