Exclusive: NorCal Cannabis Announces 6 New Brands, Chelsea Handler Collaboration
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Hall of Flowers has become one of the leading events in the cannabis industry, known for the amount of brand debuts that take place there.

On Monday, Benzinga broke the news about Pluto launching at the California gathering. On Tuesday, we've learned about NorCal Cannabis launching six new brands – and an upcoming collaboration with comedian Chelsea Handler.

Assisted by Chief Marketing Officer Joel Lunenfeld, NorCal Cannabis has developed a suite of brands, a mix of in-house brands and partnerships with influential figures in the space. Each brand will seek to address a specific demographic, as defined by one of the largest cannabis consumers surveys conducted to date.

“The company plans to leverage the brands to build on its leadership position and reach its goal of becoming the state’s largest consumer-reach platform,” a spokesperson said.

NorCal counts more than 1,000 employees, 2,000 daily deliveries, and an annualized run rate of more than $100 million in revenue.

These are the six new brands and their slogans:

  • Pass It Forward - Cannabis in Kind
  • Occidental Hills - Rich with history. Rolling with ambition. Crafted with respect.
  • Panacea - Happy. Healthy. You.
  • 1Lyfe - Let cannabis light up your creative side.
  • Big Al’s - Everything we touch turns to gold
  • lolo - High for Low

The Chelsea Handler Collaboration

On top of the six new brands, NorCal revealed it will be introducing an additional brand and product line in partnership with comedian, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler. The brand will be curated by Handler herself and focus on the needs of female marijuana consumers.

“Given the diversity of California and its nearly 40 million residents, NorCal believes multiple brands are both key to best serving consumers across the state and unlocking its maximum value,” said Doug Cortina, CEO of NorCal. “With the largest consumer delivery platform of any operator in the state, NorCal can deliver these six new brands across our network and reach 25 million consumers in 60 minutes or less.”

Images from company website.

