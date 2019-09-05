Market Overview

Medicine Man Technologies Continues Its Colorado Retail Presence Expansion, Acquires 4 Additional Dispensaries
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 9:29am
Cannabis company Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) said Thursday it has signed a binding term sheet to purchase four additional Colorado-based dispensaries

 

The newest additions are part of the company’s expansion in Colorado, as earlier this week Medicine Man Technologies announced it will acquire Colorado Harvest Company an operator of three cannabis dispensaries, and it entered a binding term sheet to acquire five Starbuds dispensaries in Colorado.

 

Upon the new deal, Medicine Men Technologies will buy four dispensaries for $37 million, consisting of $18.45 million in cash, the issuance of 3.1 million common shares with a price of $2.98 per share, and a deferred cash payment of $9.22 million.

Three of those newly purchased dispensaries are based in Denver and the fourth is in Aurora.

 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

 

"This proposed acquisition of these additional dispensaries will continue the expansion of our retail presence in Colorado," Andy Williams, Co-Founder and CEO of Medicine Man Technologies said in a statement. "Post acquisitions, we will have four, what we believe to be, highly successful dispensaries that will carry our wide assortment of cannabis products, bringing efficiencies to our business and helping us scale our operations. Our focus is on building a vertically integrated cannabis company, and we believe that this acquisition will help us achieve an acceleration on the retail component of our strategy."

 

TJ Joudeh, the Managing Partner of the group of retail operations being acquired by the company, commented on the acquisition: "We are excited to join the Medicine Man Technologies team to create a profitable and vertically integrated cannabis company. Combining our retail experience with the deep product supply of award-winning cannabis products from Medicine Man Technologies will be an incredible development for both companies as well as for consumers. We are thrilled to be part of what could very well be the most compelling story in the cannabis industry."

 

The stock closed Wednesday’s session at $3.1 per share.

 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

