About Utah's Unique, Cryptographically Secure Seed-To-Sale Tracking Platform

Utah’s medical marijuana program is deploying a seed-to-sale tracking platform with a unique tagging technology.

The state has selected Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), a publicly traded seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider, to run its program. This will be the world’s first cryptographically secure authentication system for cannabis products.

Utah will now be the only state — and probably the only jurisdiction in the world — with the ability to close the data loop and elevate tagging technology to set a new standard for government regulation with greater transparency and accountability.

Akerna's Leaf Data and solo* sciences, inc are partnering on solo*TAG, the world’s first cryptographically secure cannabis product authentication system. It's exclusively for governments and only available with the Leaf Data platform.

“Cannabis compliance is complicated, and getting it right is critical to the success of our program in Utah," Rich Oborn, director of the Utah Department of Health's Center for Medical Cannabis, told Benzinga.

"It's important that on the day our medical cannabis program goes live, we have a solution in place that ensures security, accountability and transparency. We look forward to working with Akerna to deliver that solution."

Akerna’s MJ Platform has been adopted in 14 countries. The system operates in four languages and multiple currencies.

Leaf Data currently supports state cannabis program operations that cumulatively generate $722 million in taxes.

Akerna currently has two bids pending for the Leaf Data platform and projects a growth opportunity in three additional states and 10-20 countries in the next two years.

“We are excited to launch our next generation of Leaf Data Systems in Utah. Closing the data loop and elevating tagging technology sets a new standard for government regulation with greater transparency and accountability, while providing cannabis licensees an affordable, secure and intuitive supply chain compliance framework,” Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley said in a statement.

